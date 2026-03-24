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Suzanne
An old fishing boat I saw on the stony beach at Kingsdown in Kent at the weekend when we were there. Liked the textures and shape of her.
Still largely absent due to continued family issues. Will return fully as soon as I can.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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2026
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NIKON D3500
Taken
21st March 2026 10:05am
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