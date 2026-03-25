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51 / 365
Tulips in the churchyard
Another from last weekend.
Still not around to comment, apologies.
Tired, depressed, grieving and having to carry too much weight right now. I have a mock exam tonight too. Onwards we go...
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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11
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1
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Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
22nd March 2026 11:32am
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Pat Knowles
ace
We don’t mind Casa….. no one expects comments all the time. There are times in our lives when we have a weight but it’s still good for us to keep a contact with friends. No pressure & good luck tonight. X
March 25th, 2026
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