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Me and My Car by casablanca
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Me and My Car

Another blast from the past from among my Father's files: this is me with our beloved racing green Morris Traveller car. Late 1960's or very early 1970's.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy days Casa, You look so happy in front of your beloved car !
March 28th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous capture!! Happy memories!!
March 28th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
This really is fabulous!
March 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
Oh how wonderful! A treasure of a picture.
March 28th, 2026  
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