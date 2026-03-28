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54 / 365
Me and My Car
Another blast from the past from among my Father's files: this is me with our beloved racing green Morris Traveller car. Late 1960's or very early 1970's.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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2026
Taken
28th March 2026 8:56am
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy days Casa, You look so happy in front of your beloved car !
March 28th, 2026
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous capture!! Happy memories!!
March 28th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
This really is fabulous!
March 28th, 2026
Mags
ace
Oh how wonderful! A treasure of a picture.
March 28th, 2026
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