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55 / 365
Dad and Grandad
An old and scratched print, but then it was 1930. A full 95 years ago. My late Dad as a baby with his Father. I thought this was wonderful when I unearthed it in a tin box.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Photo Details
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10
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3
Album
2026
Taken
28th March 2026 7:32am
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Janice
ace
These old photos are treasures!
March 29th, 2026
Boxplayer
ace
Really super find
March 29th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a lovely find. A real treasure
March 29th, 2026
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