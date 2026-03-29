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Dad and Grandad by casablanca
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Dad and Grandad

An old and scratched print, but then it was 1930. A full 95 years ago. My late Dad as a baby with his Father. I thought this was wonderful when I unearthed it in a tin box.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Photo Details

Janice ace
These old photos are treasures!
March 29th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Really super find
March 29th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a lovely find. A real treasure
March 29th, 2026  
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