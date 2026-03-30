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Quiet please, recording....
Dad used to build his own tape decks, hi fi and speakers. We grew up using his creations and they were excellent.
This shot is from around 1950 when he used to make radio Goon-style comedy shows with two pals, Courtney and Roy. He then pressed records of the recordings. I found the original scripts yesterday.
This has always been among my favourite shots of him.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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2026
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30th March 2026 7:25am
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