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Poignant Moment
Yesterday was a necessary but very emotional job. Sold my Dad's car. Old Nissan Micra......what a gem! Mum no longer drives, so it needed to go and not sit on the driveway deteriorating. Poignant end of an era moment and the tears flowed.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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10
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3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th March 2026 11:55am
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Pam Knowler
ace
So sad when you have to do this kind of thing. Never easy! Big hug xxx
March 31st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Hopefully, it has gone to someone who will take care of it.
March 31st, 2026
Suzanne
ace
Hard lines having to do that. My heart goes out to you.
March 31st, 2026
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