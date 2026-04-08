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Hospital Window Shadows
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th April 2026 3:53pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Cool shadows. Thinking of you x
April 8th, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely against the green background. Hope all goes well today.
April 8th, 2026
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