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Treasures by casablanca
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Treasures

Mum still in hospital, day 13 now.

I have been emptying their loft and sorting Dad's belongings, some of which I am sending for auction.

As a lifelong photographer, home developer and printer of his pictures and an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society, he owned many cameras over the years. I have so far found around 50.

This was one of his earlier treasures. It may have been his father's. It is a WW1 camera nicknamed "the soldier's camera." It is the Kodak Vest Pocket Camera and the front pulls out in the old traditional bellows style. Case is original, though a little aged and battered. A beauty of history.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@phil_howcroft I thought of you when I found this and the other many film cameras he owned.
April 12th, 2026  
julia ace
Wow that is fantastic.. looks like this one could go to the Repair Shop for the case repair. If it was 'active' WW1 I bet, it could tell some stories.
April 12th, 2026  
narayani ace
What a fantastic collection! This one is lovely.
April 12th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wow! It would be such a hard decision to make about what to keep. I hope you Mum is doing ok
April 12th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Wonderful if it still eorks
April 12th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond wonderful even if it doesn't. A piece of Dad's history in my hand ❤️
April 12th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes, so many treasures , and knowing what to do with it all !! - an added headache while still having your mum in hospital -- I hope your mum is improving !
April 12th, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
That’s a fabulous find.
April 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
I have an old camera too, though I don't know how old. Love that it belonged to your dad.
April 12th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Absolutely awesome. Sounds like you’re going through some difficult times. Hoping your mum is on the mend.
April 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
real beauties of the history of your dad... you'll feel the passion & love... as you discover them. sending you lots of positive thoughts & energy...
April 12th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
This is really special and your father sounds such an interesting and inspirational man. It's hard and I found quite emotional sorting the family's treasures.
April 12th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a fabulous camera. I have a friend here who collects cameras and I am sure he would love this one
April 12th, 2026  
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