Treasures

Mum still in hospital, day 13 now.



I have been emptying their loft and sorting Dad's belongings, some of which I am sending for auction.



As a lifelong photographer, home developer and printer of his pictures and an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society, he owned many cameras over the years. I have so far found around 50.



This was one of his earlier treasures. It may have been his father's. It is a WW1 camera nicknamed "the soldier's camera." It is the Kodak Vest Pocket Camera and the front pulls out in the old traditional bellows style. Case is original, though a little aged and battered. A beauty of history.