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She's home by casablanca
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She's home

This morning, we brought Mum home from the hospital after a 2.5 week stay this time. This is her recliner chair awaiting her return. Is she well? Don't know. Carers organised to look after her, so we shall see how that goes.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh well done - so pleased to hear your mum is well enough to come home from hospital , Hope the caring system will work well for you and relieve you from some of the daily stresses. The hand embroidered cushion immediately caught my eye - so pretty and beautifully made !
April 16th, 2026  
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