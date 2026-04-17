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My helper by casablanca
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My helper

This is a very dear buddy of mine, who is also a BSL signer several levels above me.

I have an exam next week and I met her today to practice and get some tips to help me through it. With everything going on this year so far, I feel not remotely ready.

This is the BSL sign for help.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Joan Robillard ace
Good luck
April 17th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a lovely friend... wonderful focus
April 17th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful to have a good friend - Good luck with the exam next week. !
April 17th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of your buddie's helping hands. Good luck with te exam next week xx
April 17th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
How cool, something I'd like to learn, only got as far as the alphabet! Good luck for the exam and nice shot of the hands.
April 17th, 2026  
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