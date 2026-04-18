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My First Camera by casablanca
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My First Camera

I found Dad had kept my very first film camera. Still has my name inside the case. A tad rusted now, but I used this in the early 1970's. The classic Cosmic Symbol. Very nostalgic.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@phil_howcroft Remember these?
April 18th, 2026  
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