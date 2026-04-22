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Balanced
"Excuse me, madam, have you seen my other leg?"
Praying for a quiet day today ahead of my exam this evening.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Photo Details
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13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
21st April 2026 3:00pm
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh dear - has he lost a leg or showing off doing the balancing act !! A lovely shot . Hoping you will have a peaceful day and best wishes for you exam tonight !x
April 22nd, 2026
Pam Knowler
ace
Perfect capture! Made me smile! Good luck for the exam - I am sure you will do well! Let’s hope you have a peaceful day 🤞🤞🤞
April 22nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
April 22nd, 2026
Wylie
ace
well spotted
April 22nd, 2026
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely dappling on her breast, good luck with the exam
April 22nd, 2026
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