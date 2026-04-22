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Balanced by casablanca
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Balanced

"Excuse me, madam, have you seen my other leg?"

Praying for a quiet day today ahead of my exam this evening.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh dear - has he lost a leg or showing off doing the balancing act !! A lovely shot . Hoping you will have a peaceful day and best wishes for you exam tonight !x
April 22nd, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Perfect capture! Made me smile! Good luck for the exam - I am sure you will do well! Let’s hope you have a peaceful day 🤞🤞🤞
April 22nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
April 22nd, 2026  
Wylie ace
well spotted
April 22nd, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely dappling on her breast, good luck with the exam
April 22nd, 2026  
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