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Onwards we go...
Can I go to sleep now?
Oh wait.......no.
Thanks for cheering me on. The exam went well last night, one more to go next week.
(That is the BSL sign for perfect, by the way.)
Onwards today into appointments by phone and in person with medics trying to get appropriate help for my mother. It's a maze indeed.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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2026
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd April 2026 10:25pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Well done, I knew you could do it!. I hope todays appointments sort out some of the issues
April 23rd, 2026
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo... Great news to read. best of luck today too...
April 23rd, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
I like the peace you seem to have on your face! I also like the words, can I go to sleep now - doesn't always happen!
April 23rd, 2026
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