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Onwards we go... by casablanca
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Onwards we go...

Can I go to sleep now?

Oh wait.......no.

Thanks for cheering me on. The exam went well last night, one more to go next week.

(That is the BSL sign for perfect, by the way.)

Onwards today into appointments by phone and in person with medics trying to get appropriate help for my mother. It's a maze indeed.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Well done, I knew you could do it!. I hope todays appointments sort out some of the issues
April 23rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo... Great news to read. best of luck today too...
April 23rd, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
I like the peace you seem to have on your face! I also like the words, can I go to sleep now - doesn't always happen!
April 23rd, 2026  
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