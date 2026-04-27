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Lake view
Didn't get a break yesterday, so this is from a couple of days ago.
The site where my son works. One of the watersports lakes and in the distance there you can see the high ropes and climbing tower. Beautiful office for him!
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Photo Details
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13
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2
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Album
2026
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th April 2026 3:26pm
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a serene view , such a lovely blue of lake and sky,
April 27th, 2026
Hazel
ace
It is indeed a beautiful office for your son. The intense blue in your photo is wonderful!
April 27th, 2026
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