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Go Wild: Birds 9
Plenty of Kittiwakes nesting. I love their name, which is after their cry sound. Such gentle looking beauties. Bempton Cliffs.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Photo Details
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8
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2
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1
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
18th June 2026 2:54pm
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30dw-2026
Maggiemae
ace
This must have been taken a wee way away! Lovely soft focus! fav
June 30th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@maggiemae
It was! Lens on full extreme at 300mm and image cropped. Such beautiful birds.
June 30th, 2026
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