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Go Wild: Birds 9 by casablanca
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Go Wild: Birds 9

Plenty of Kittiwakes nesting. I love their name, which is after their cry sound. Such gentle looking beauties. Bempton Cliffs.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Maggiemae ace
This must have been taken a wee way away! Lovely soft focus! fav
June 30th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@maggiemae It was! Lens on full extreme at 300mm and image cropped. Such beautiful birds.
June 30th, 2026  
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