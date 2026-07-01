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149 / 365
Swallow at Sea
One of my prizes! A swallow. They move so ridiculously fast, I have made many hilarious attempts to photograph one as they dart around the beach and sea feeding.
Finally got one, though not quite sharp, showing his tummy colours and not just a black silhouette! Absolutely love watching swallows. Quintessential Summer in a very tiny bird.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
20th June 2026 8:11pm
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Annie D
ace
Love the tones and they are so quick - well done!
July 1st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot. If at first......
July 1st, 2026
JackieR
ace
Well done!!!
July 1st, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Well caught!
July 1st, 2026
Pam Knowler
ace
Well done! I have tried so many times to capture one but always failed as they are so fast and flighty! I give up in the end snd just watch their joyful antics!
July 1st, 2026
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