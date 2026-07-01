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Swallow at Sea by casablanca
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Swallow at Sea

One of my prizes! A swallow. They move so ridiculously fast, I have made many hilarious attempts to photograph one as they dart around the beach and sea feeding.

Finally got one, though not quite sharp, showing his tummy colours and not just a black silhouette! Absolutely love watching swallows. Quintessential Summer in a very tiny bird.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Annie D ace
Love the tones and they are so quick - well done!
July 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot. If at first......
July 1st, 2026  
JackieR ace
Well done!!!
July 1st, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Well caught!
July 1st, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Well done! I have tried so many times to capture one but always failed as they are so fast and flighty! I give up in the end snd just watch their joyful antics!
July 1st, 2026  
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