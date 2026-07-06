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Paddleboarders at Sunset by casablanca
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Paddleboarders at Sunset

This sunset on 20th June was so pink and I loved the way the pink clouds reflected in the water by the evening paddleboarders.

Hope to catch up today. It's been manic here! And now we are in yet another heatwave. Beam me up, Scottie.......take me back to the northern coast, I am missing its coolness!
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Those reflections are something
July 6th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful shot. Please send your heatwave, it is freezing here
July 6th, 2026  
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