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Gatekeeper by casablanca
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Gatekeeper

Enjoying watching butterflies and various bugs at the moment. This one is a Gatekeeper butterly. Lots of them around just now. So pretty.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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