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157 / 365
Damselfly
Dozens of these neon blue beauties darting around at the moment. Easier to catch on camera than dragonflies, who barely ever sit still!
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Photo Details
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7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
9th July 2026 6:33am
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Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this blue beauty, we seldom see any insects flying here.
July 9th, 2026
Babs
ace
Well done, they always fly off when I try to take a photo of them
July 9th, 2026
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great timing, they never seem to stay in one place for very long!
July 9th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
It's a fabulous colour
July 9th, 2026
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