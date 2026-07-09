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Damselfly by casablanca
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Damselfly

Dozens of these neon blue beauties darting around at the moment. Easier to catch on camera than dragonflies, who barely ever sit still!
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this blue beauty, we seldom see any insects flying here.
July 9th, 2026  
Babs ace
Well done, they always fly off when I try to take a photo of them
July 9th, 2026  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great timing, they never seem to stay in one place for very long!
July 9th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
It's a fabulous colour
July 9th, 2026  
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