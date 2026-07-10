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Just because...
Another Gatekeeper, but I found them irresistible! Love how light they are. That thin leaf doesn't even dent, let alone bend under the weight.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
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1
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2026
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NIKON D3500
Taken
10th July 2026 6:38am
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