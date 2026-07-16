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Cabbage White
I found another one! Liked it sitting there in the early light on the thistle.
With visitors today. Will catch up when I can.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
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2026
Taken
16th July 2026 7:20am
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darkroom-insects
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful capture with wonderful bokeh.
July 16th, 2026
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