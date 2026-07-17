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Just loved the big red eyes on this fella!

Crazy day ahead. Hope to catch up tonight.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
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Pam Knowler ace
Great closeup!
July 17th, 2026  
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