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How pleasant.... by casablanca
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How pleasant....

....to be a pheasant.

'Twas wandering around outside, waiting for someone to photograph it! Naturally, I obliged.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
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moni kozi
How pheasant!
July 21st, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
How lovely! Such beautiful birds! I live in hope of finding one of those tail feathers!
July 21st, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Twas wandering around outside
Just waiting to be identified.
My colours will confuse
The hen to bemuse,
The future will then be applied..... ?
July 21st, 2026  
Jacqueline ace
Gorgeous bird.
July 21st, 2026  
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