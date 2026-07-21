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169 / 365
How pleasant....
....to be a pheasant.
'Twas wandering around outside, waiting for someone to photograph it! Naturally, I obliged.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
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Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
21st July 2026 7:06am
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moni kozi
How pheasant!
July 21st, 2026
Pam Knowler
ace
How lovely! Such beautiful birds! I live in hope of finding one of those tail feathers!
July 21st, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
Twas wandering around outside
Just waiting to be identified.
My colours will confuse
The hen to bemuse,
The future will then be applied..... ?
July 21st, 2026
Jacqueline
ace
Gorgeous bird.
July 21st, 2026
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Just waiting to be identified.
My colours will confuse
The hen to bemuse,
The future will then be applied..... ?