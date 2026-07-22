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Red Admiral
This was my favourite butterfly in childhood, the Red Admiral. Don't see them as often these days, but most butterflies are having a bumper year.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
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Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
22nd July 2026 7:22am
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Diana
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Lovely close up of this beauty. We don't seem to have any butterflies where we live. The reason is probably due to all the spraying of vineyards and olive trees.
July 22nd, 2026
Nigel Rogers
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Good capture
July 22nd, 2026
Pam Knowler
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Beautiful butterfly!
July 22nd, 2026
narayani
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So pretty
July 22nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Very nice
July 22nd, 2026
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