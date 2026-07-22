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Red Admiral by casablanca
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Red Admiral

This was my favourite butterfly in childhood, the Red Admiral. Don't see them as often these days, but most butterflies are having a bumper year.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
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Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely close up of this beauty. We don't seem to have any butterflies where we live. The reason is probably due to all the spraying of vineyards and olive trees.
July 22nd, 2026  
Nigel Rogers ace
Good capture
July 22nd, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful butterfly!
July 22nd, 2026  
narayani ace
So pretty
July 22nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
July 22nd, 2026  
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