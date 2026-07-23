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Strawberry Surprise
We had a really prolific strawberry patch 20 years ago. 8 years later, we dug it up and turned it into a shrub bed. But now and then, a strawberry plant appears! Good food for the birds anyway!
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
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9
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5
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4
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
23rd July 2026 6:59am
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Boxplayer
ace
How very sweet
July 23rd, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful photo! And your strawberry patch keeps on giving! Excellent.
July 23rd, 2026
Hazel
ace
Love it - and strawberries!
July 23rd, 2026
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured, I love how you framed the berries.
July 23rd, 2026
narayani
ace
They look delicious!
July 23rd, 2026
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