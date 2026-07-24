Previous
Castlerigg by casablanca
172 / 365

Castlerigg

I have been away for a few days at the Keswick Convention and while I was there, I took the opportunity of continuing my Ashes Tour - scattering small amounts of my darling Dad's ashes in places he has loved, taking him travelling again. He loved to travel and I am loving taking him with me and leaving a tiny trace of him in many beautiful places. He adored the Lake District and especially Keswick.

This place is Castlerigg Stone Circle. He first took me here as a youngster. ❤️ That green camera bag was his. I use it now.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@anniesue sorry I missed you this time! Couldn't get over your way.
July 24th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Very nice pic and meaningful tradition
July 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact