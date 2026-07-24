Castlerigg

I have been away for a few days at the Keswick Convention and while I was there, I took the opportunity of continuing my Ashes Tour - scattering small amounts of my darling Dad's ashes in places he has loved, taking him travelling again. He loved to travel and I am loving taking him with me and leaving a tiny trace of him in many beautiful places. He adored the Lake District and especially Keswick.



This place is Castlerigg Stone Circle. He first took me here as a youngster. ❤️ That green camera bag was his. I use it now.