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Love in a Mist by casablanca
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Love in a Mist

Lots of flowers drying out now from the prolonged dry weather and repeated heatwaves, but here and there you see one pop up.

My Love in a Mist were all grown from seed that my former neighbour collected for me in her garden. I do love their shape and colour.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
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Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I too really like the shape and colour
July 25th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Great composition and focus
July 25th, 2026  
Diana ace
I love this flower and the way you captured it!
July 25th, 2026  
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