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Love in a Mist
Lots of flowers drying out now from the prolonged dry weather and repeated heatwaves, but here and there you see one pop up.
My Love in a Mist were all grown from seed that my former neighbour collected for me in her garden. I do love their shape and colour.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2026
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
25th July 2026 7:23am
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I too really like the shape and colour
July 25th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
Great composition and focus
July 25th, 2026
Diana
ace
I love this flower and the way you captured it!
July 25th, 2026
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