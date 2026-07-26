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Keswick Memories: Sunset day one by casablanca
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Keswick Memories: Sunset day one

Rather nice to see the gentle pastelled sunset in the distance over the mountains. A helpful bird photobombed my shot just as I took it. I love being around lakes and mountains. Something so majestic and beautiful about them.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
A very beautiful capture. Some folks prefer the seaside, but like you - I love the mountains, their streams and lakes.
July 26th, 2026  
Jacqueline ace
I find this a soothing and peaceful photo!
July 26th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
One of my favourite places! Lovely!
July 26th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 26th, 2026  
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