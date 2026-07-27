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First Sight by casablanca
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First Sight

My usual route to the Lakes takes me up the A1 on the east side of England and across on my favourite road in the world, the A66. It runs high in the mountains and makes me feel like I am on top of the world.

This time I had my boys with me and we wanted to call in at mum in law on the way on the west of the country first, so the horrors of the M6 motorway it was. And it was a loooong and not too pleasant journey.

But there is still this valley you enter if you come that way and I love the first sight of the hills and fells. My little car this time as Hubby's was out of action, Hubby there driving, my long legged boy in the front so I was in the back and grabbed this shot on my phone through the windscreen.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
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Diana ace
Beautiful scene of the road capture.
July 27th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very nice scene
July 27th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
I recognise that Casa . I think it going down towards Tebay & Shap? The Howgils on your right? The most beautiful piece of motorway ever !
July 27th, 2026  
Hazel ace
I like the uncluttered look of highway and hills!
July 27th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@happypat Spot on! We didn't stop at Tebay this time. We were already running really late for check in!
July 27th, 2026  
Jacqueline ace
The promise of all that lovely country in front of you……
July 27th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca Hooray! I haven’t been up there since I met you last year but Westmorland Show in September so it’s possible we might go to that again if Harry is fit enough & weather good!!
July 27th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@happypat Oooh lovely, I hope you are. Such a lovely area to go to. Next time we shall catch up!
July 27th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful😊
July 27th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca 🤞🏻😍😘😘
July 27th, 2026  
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