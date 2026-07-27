First Sight

My usual route to the Lakes takes me up the A1 on the east side of England and across on my favourite road in the world, the A66. It runs high in the mountains and makes me feel like I am on top of the world.



This time I had my boys with me and we wanted to call in at mum in law on the way on the west of the country first, so the horrors of the M6 motorway it was. And it was a loooong and not too pleasant journey.



But there is still this valley you enter if you come that way and I love the first sight of the hills and fells. My little car this time as Hubby's was out of action, Hubby there driving, my long legged boy in the front so I was in the back and grabbed this shot on my phone through the windscreen.