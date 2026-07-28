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Keswick Memories by casablanca
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Keswick Memories

Alfred Wainwright was well known for being the definitive guide to fell walking in England's Lake District. Mountains are called fells in this area, which comes from the old Norse term for mountain. He was passionate about walking and climbing them and wrote walk guides that people still use now. This walkers pub is named after him and it is a tradition for people to leave their old walking boots there for hanging on the exterior. It is the only pub in Keswick on the CAMRA register (Campaign for Real Ales). Took these late evening after sunset but before dark.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Great narrative and I like both the black & white and the hanging boots.
July 28th, 2026  
Wylie ace
looks a good place for a stopover
July 28th, 2026  
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