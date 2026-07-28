Keswick Memories

Alfred Wainwright was well known for being the definitive guide to fell walking in England's Lake District. Mountains are called fells in this area, which comes from the old Norse term for mountain. He was passionate about walking and climbing them and wrote walk guides that people still use now. This walkers pub is named after him and it is a tradition for people to leave their old walking boots there for hanging on the exterior. It is the only pub in Keswick on the CAMRA register (Campaign for Real Ales). Took these late evening after sunset but before dark.