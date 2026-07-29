Keswick Memories 3

Wandered to the lake on our first evening after dinner (16th July). My favourite lakeshore is the Keswick end of Derwentwater. Such a beautiful place and filled with memories of many years visiting.



There is a lovely purpose built theatre called Theatre by the Lake now just yards away from where I took this. When I was first there with my parents in the 1970's, there was a blue metal storage container used as a mobile theatre called The Century Theatre. I remember seeing George Bernard Shaw's "Candida" in there. Rather fun.