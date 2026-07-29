Previous
Keswick Memories 3 by casablanca
177 / 365

Keswick Memories 3

Wandered to the lake on our first evening after dinner (16th July). My favourite lakeshore is the Keswick end of Derwentwater. Such a beautiful place and filled with memories of many years visiting.

There is a lovely purpose built theatre called Theatre by the Lake now just yards away from where I took this. When I was first there with my parents in the 1970's, there was a blue metal storage container used as a mobile theatre called The Century Theatre. I remember seeing George Bernard Shaw's "Candida" in there. Rather fun.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Wonderful composition
July 29th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful capture and pov with the bold wooden pillars leading to the water and the mountains beyond
July 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact