Keswick Memories: Surprise View

This was another small ashes scattering at Surprise View at the southern end of Derwentwater. Such a beautiful spot my Dad introduced me to all those years ago for the first time.



It is 6 months today since he died. I miss him so very much. We were close. We emailed daily, spoke on the phone often, sat and laughed together and listened to music. I was always emailing my photos for his thoughts as he was such an outstanding and qualified photographer. He wasn't just my Dad, he was my friend.



Everyone grieves differently. Some people say I should just think of the good memories, some say I should just get over it as fast as possible. Others can't believe I started sorting all his belongings and papers immediately as they had themselves waited a long time before tackling such a painful task. Everyone is different and there is no right or wrong way to grieve. I still cry often and catch myself wanting to tell him something, show him a picture or share something fun with him before I realise I can't now.



Time doesn't heal. I don't think you ever get over deep bereavements, but you do learn to live with them. Slowly but surely, you re-form your life without them and continue ♥️

