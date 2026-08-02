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Keswick Memories: Skiddaw by casablanca
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Keswick Memories: Skiddaw

This was a close up done with my zoom lens from Surprise View (yesterday's post) of Skiddaw, a fell above Keswick. I enjoyed the cloud with the little tracks weaving in and out and quite liked it on a mono conversion.

I remember climbing Skiddaw with a nun friend of mine about 40 years ago. I was skinny then and it was very windy at the summit. A wind gust picked me up bodily and threw me down again on the sharp angled rocks and cut both my knees to ribbons. My friend said "we need witch doctor." I looked at her and said "but you're a nun!" I hobbled back down the 3,054 feet with blood streaming down my shins and she took me into Boots and bought a tube of Witch Doctor.......a witch hazel gel! I have to say, it worked like a dream and the bruising was minimal. I always remember her when I see Skiddaw.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
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Lesley ace
Fabulously dramatic capture. Keswick is our happy place. We’re there again next month.
August 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
August 2nd, 2026  
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