Keswick Memories: Skiddaw

This was a close up done with my zoom lens from Surprise View (yesterday's post) of Skiddaw, a fell above Keswick. I enjoyed the cloud with the little tracks weaving in and out and quite liked it on a mono conversion.



I remember climbing Skiddaw with a nun friend of mine about 40 years ago. I was skinny then and it was very windy at the summit. A wind gust picked me up bodily and threw me down again on the sharp angled rocks and cut both my knees to ribbons. My friend said "we need witch doctor." I looked at her and said "but you're a nun!" I hobbled back down the 3,054 feet with blood streaming down my shins and she took me into Boots and bought a tube of Witch Doctor.......a witch hazel gel! I have to say, it worked like a dream and the bruising was minimal. I always remember her when I see Skiddaw.