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A gift by casablanca
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A gift

Bit of a traumatic day at the hospital yesterday and the temperatures were up at 33º again, which didn't help.

My amazing son bought me a beautiful vase of roses and they were a lovely heart lifter when I got home. He is a thoughtful gem.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
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Chrissie ace
How stunning. And how thoughtful ❤️
August 5th, 2026  
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