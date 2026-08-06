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Pachyderm Fun by casablanca
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Pachyderm Fun

I was at Battlesbridge Craft & Antique Centre in Essex yesterday. Isaac's Auctioneers based there had sold a almost all of Dad's collectibles and photographic stuff for us and done a brilliant job. Great to have them re-used and not thrown away. Went with my lad, who had a day off, to pick up just the two items that had not sold on the third run.

Had not been there before and it is a great place to wander, an absolute Aladdin's Cave after Aladdin's Cave. Could easily lose a day or two there exploring it all.

Loved this blue elephant outside one place, I think the sign below calls it "Do Not Feed the Birds" but I neglected to look more closely. Fun, isn't he?
6th August 2026 6th Aug 26

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2026, my 10th year began! My love of photography comes from my darling Dad, who was a fabulous photographer and I have...
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