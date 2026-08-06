Pachyderm Fun

I was at Battlesbridge Craft & Antique Centre in Essex yesterday. Isaac's Auctioneers based there had sold a almost all of Dad's collectibles and photographic stuff for us and done a brilliant job. Great to have them re-used and not thrown away. Went with my lad, who had a day off, to pick up just the two items that had not sold on the third run.



Had not been there before and it is a great place to wander, an absolute Aladdin's Cave after Aladdin's Cave. Could easily lose a day or two there exploring it all.



Loved this blue elephant outside one place, I think the sign below calls it "Do Not Feed the Birds" but I neglected to look more closely. Fun, isn't he?