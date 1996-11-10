Good news and bad news

1. The Young Fella passed his driving test 2 days ago down on the Isle of Wight on his 4th attempt, so that is worth celebrating! (The P plate for those of you who don't know indicates a newly qualified driver) One big stress sorted.



2. After 2 weeks of nothing, we now have broadband, yay!



3. NO phone landline though.....amidst the debacle that our changeover has been, the permission to retain our phone number has been refused by the system twice. So currently we still have no phone and no idea if we can keep our number yet.....



4. I've been quite poorly again with a bad reaction to a heartburn medication (omeprazole) giving a persistent severe migraine and nausea. On the plus side, I am moving out of that now and back to the land of the living! Also managed to attend my lipreading class again at last, hurrah!



5. Good to see you again! Look forward to catching up with all your news I have missed.