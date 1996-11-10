Previous
Good news and bad news by casablanca
Photo 1

Good news and bad news

1. The Young Fella passed his driving test 2 days ago down on the Isle of Wight on his 4th attempt, so that is worth celebrating! (The P plate for those of you who don't know indicates a newly qualified driver) One big stress sorted.

2. After 2 weeks of nothing, we now have broadband, yay!

3. NO phone landline though.....amidst the debacle that our changeover has been, the permission to retain our phone number has been refused by the system twice. So currently we still have no phone and no idea if we can keep our number yet.....

4. I've been quite poorly again with a bad reaction to a heartburn medication (omeprazole) giving a persistent severe migraine and nausea. On the plus side, I am moving out of that now and back to the land of the living! Also managed to attend my lipreading class again at last, hurrah!

5. Good to see you again! Look forward to catching up with all your news I have missed.
10th November 1996 10th Nov 96

Casablanca

Dawn ace
We have “P” Plates here too
November 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Congratulations to the Young Fella. Good to see you back. Sorry to hear that ou have not been 100%.
November 10th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Congratulations to the young fella, I bet he’s so pleased! So nice to see you back!
November 10th, 2022  
Babs ace
Congratulations to the Young Fella. Didn't know you had P plates in the UK. In Australia red P plates have to be displayed for 1 year and then green P plates for a further 2 years, I think.

Good to see you back again. Hope all your phone and internet woes will be over soon.

Sorry to hear you have been poorly again. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Good job you're not a horse you would have been shot by now. Sorry couldn't help it. Forgive me. xx
November 10th, 2022  
Newbank Lass
Yeah to passed driving tests!!! Boo to feeling poorly again. That's rubbish. Urgh to phone stuff. Annoying!
November 10th, 2022  
CC Folk ace
Wow! Interesting sticker to let drivers know there is a “new green” driver on the road. Maybe they should but they do not warn US drivers. 1 in 4 new young drivers have a car accident here!

Sorry you have had a rough go of it with Covid and all. Hope it is in the “rear view window” now!
November 10th, 2022  
