Photo 993
Winter Sun
I am endlessly fascinated by the shape of this particular tree in a garden near me. This morning the early sunshine was just behind it beneath the darker clouds and I rather liked the way it looked.
I didn't notice the pigeon until later!
18th December 2019
18th Dec 19
7
3
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
18th December 2019 9:53am
Dione Giorgio
Stunning image and backlighting. Fav.
December 18th, 2019
Wylie
ace
nicely topped off with the pigeon!
December 18th, 2019
Issi Bannerman
ace
It’s beautiful! What a great silhouette!
December 18th, 2019
arthur clark
lovely picture,
December 18th, 2019
Jane Anderson
ace
Very dramatic silhouette! The bird really adds to the image.
December 18th, 2019
Junko Y
ace
And here I thought you cleverly silhouetted the pigeon to give an interesting perspective that included a great shape!
December 18th, 2019
Babs
ace
Love it, the bird couldn't have posed any better.
December 18th, 2019
