Winter Sun by casablanca
Winter Sun

I am endlessly fascinated by the shape of this particular tree in a garden near me. This morning the early sunshine was just behind it beneath the darker clouds and I rather liked the way it looked.

I didn't notice the pigeon until later!
18th December 2019 18th Dec 19

Casablanca

Dione Giorgio
Stunning image and backlighting. Fav.
December 18th, 2019  
Wylie ace
nicely topped off with the pigeon!
December 18th, 2019  
Issi Bannerman ace
It’s beautiful! What a great silhouette!
December 18th, 2019  
arthur clark
lovely picture,
December 18th, 2019  
Jane Anderson ace
Very dramatic silhouette! The bird really adds to the image.
December 18th, 2019  
Junko Y ace
And here I thought you cleverly silhouetted the pigeon to give an interesting perspective that included a great shape!
December 18th, 2019  
Babs ace
Love it, the bird couldn't have posed any better.
December 18th, 2019  
