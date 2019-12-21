Previous
Next
Let sleeping teenagers lie..... by casablanca
Photo 996

Let sleeping teenagers lie.....

Elf continues his tricks and this morning he decided the Teenager had slept in long enough and went to wake him up. The moment immediately after this was the Teenager jumping out of his skin and saying "what the......"

We both sang with our choir in a concert last night, which was brilliant and a late night. We also raised £655 for London Air Ambulance with the choir this week, singing at Lakeside Shopping Centre, so that was cool too.

So I suppose I should let the lad sleep.....but me and elf are up!!
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Fabulous shot! Beautiful light and it gave me a real chuckle
December 21st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise