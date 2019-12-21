Let sleeping teenagers lie.....

Elf continues his tricks and this morning he decided the Teenager had slept in long enough and went to wake him up. The moment immediately after this was the Teenager jumping out of his skin and saying "what the......"



We both sang with our choir in a concert last night, which was brilliant and a late night. We also raised £655 for London Air Ambulance with the choir this week, singing at Lakeside Shopping Centre, so that was cool too.



So I suppose I should let the lad sleep.....but me and elf are up!!