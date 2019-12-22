Previous
Next
Elf's going on a cuckoo hunt...... by casablanca
Photo 997

Elf's going on a cuckoo hunt......

......he's going to catch a big one,
He's not scared!

Naughty elf. Poor cuckoo in the clock up there and he's pushed the clock to angle too!

Our cuckoo is called Gisella. This is because we bought her in Zell am See in Austria many years ago and the waitress in our hotel was called Gisella. She was such a stroppy girl! We made it our goal every day to try to make her smile......most days we couldn't!

As the cuckoo is such a bright, sprightly and jolly little thing when she pops out on the hour and half hour, we ironically named her Gisella. She's still going strong quarter of a century later. I wonder what happened to her namesake and where she is now?
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Thanks for sharing
December 22nd, 2019  
Chris H ace
He's a very fit young 🧒 Elf a credit to our National Elf Service. 😁sorry couldn't resist.
December 22nd, 2019  
Casablanca ace
@chrisiow Though I suspect Elf and Safety would have something to say about him climbing up without the aid of a safety harness....🤣🤣
December 22nd, 2019  
Junko Y ace
fun and funny!
December 22nd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise