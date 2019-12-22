Elf's going on a cuckoo hunt......

......he's going to catch a big one,

He's not scared!



Naughty elf. Poor cuckoo in the clock up there and he's pushed the clock to angle too!



Our cuckoo is called Gisella. This is because we bought her in Zell am See in Austria many years ago and the waitress in our hotel was called Gisella. She was such a stroppy girl! We made it our goal every day to try to make her smile......most days we couldn't!



As the cuckoo is such a bright, sprightly and jolly little thing when she pops out on the hour and half hour, we ironically named her Gisella. She's still going strong quarter of a century later. I wonder what happened to her namesake and where she is now?