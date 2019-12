Elfing around in the vase

He's getting quite excited now Christmas is almost here. He's also excited because he has realised he is a bit of a star now, having had 5 days on 365, although he keeps protesting at the title of naughty little elf.



And where did I find him this morning? Look at me, I'm being a lion in the jungle! No, dear, you're destroying the lovely arrangement of tulips in my vase......



I suppose it is all a matter of perspective.