Photo 999
Not yet, Elf!
Oooh, naughty Elf found the presents! It's only Christmas Eve morning, Elf, it's far too soon. Get your nose out of there! You have to wait until tomorrow.......
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1176
photos
184
followers
68
following
273% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
24th December 2019 7:37am
Babs
ace
I do hope Santa leaves a present for elf even if he has been a little bit mischievous
December 24th, 2019
Peter H
ace
Well, I think you should have seen that one coming... 😀
December 24th, 2019
