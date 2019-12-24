Previous
Not yet, Elf! by casablanca
Photo 999

Not yet, Elf!

Oooh, naughty Elf found the presents! It's only Christmas Eve morning, Elf, it's far too soon. Get your nose out of there! You have to wait until tomorrow.......
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Casablanca

@casablanca

Babs ace
I do hope Santa leaves a present for elf even if he has been a little bit mischievous
December 24th, 2019  
Peter H ace
Well, I think you should have seen that one coming... 😀
December 24th, 2019  
