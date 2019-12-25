Previous
Happy Elf, Happy Christmas! by casablanca
Photo 1000

Happy Elf, Happy Christmas!

Elf was delighted to see Santa cut him a bit of slack and he had his own Christmas stocking with a snake puzzle and a Freddo bar of chocolate!

Enjoy your celebrations today, dear friends. Much love from our house to yours.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Casablanca ace
@onewing Thought this would make you smile!
December 25th, 2019  
Babs ace
Ha ha, so glad Santa remembered him. He does look happy.
December 25th, 2019  
JackieR ace
Very merry Christmas to you and yours C!!!
December 25th, 2019  
CC Folk ace
What a lucky Elf! A merry Christmas to you and your family! Cheers!
December 25th, 2019  
Chris H ace
Merry Christmas Cass to you and yours have a very happy and Elfy Christmas .🎅
December 25th, 2019  
