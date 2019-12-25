Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1000
Happy Elf, Happy Christmas!
Elf was delighted to see Santa cut him a bit of slack and he had his own Christmas stocking with a snake puzzle and a Freddo bar of chocolate!
Enjoy your celebrations today, dear friends. Much love from our house to yours.
25th December 2019
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1177
photos
184
followers
68
following
273% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
5
5
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
25th December 2019 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
@onewing
Thought this would make you smile!
December 25th, 2019
Babs
ace
Ha ha, so glad Santa remembered him. He does look happy.
December 25th, 2019
JackieR
ace
Very merry Christmas to you and yours C!!!
December 25th, 2019
CC Folk
ace
What a lucky Elf! A merry Christmas to you and your family! Cheers!
December 25th, 2019
Chris H
ace
Merry Christmas Cass to you and yours have a very happy and Elfy Christmas .🎅
December 25th, 2019
