Flaming the Christmas Pudding by casablanca
Photo 1001

Flaming the Christmas Pudding

I made our Christmas puddings on Stir-Up Sunday, as it is called here in the UK, which is the last Sunday before Advent. It is steamed for 8 hours and then rewrapped in foil and baking parchment and stored somewhere dry and cool to mature.

The recipe is full of vine fruits and stout and rum and if you get it right, it is rich but light and gorgeous to eat. The traditional way to serve it is with Cognac or Rum Butter or a thick cream laced with your favourite alcohol.

When you want to eat it, you steam it again for a further 2 hours, turn it out of the bowl onto a plate, heat up a spoon with brandy on and when it burst into its characteristic blue flame, pour the flaming brandy over the pudding. It's always so much fun to watch!

And it tasted fantastic! Our traditional dessert after the roast turkey dinner on Christmas Day.

26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
JackieR ace
A message from Him to your family- glad he's not the only one that waits for the photographer to finish "faffing" with camera for food yo arrive at the table !!

Hope you had a great family day
December 26th, 2019  
Casablanca ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Ha ha ha, I had them flame it twice because the first time there was an annoying candle in the background that wiped out the blue!! Absolutely lovely day, thank you. Hope you did too.
December 26th, 2019  
JackieR ace
You didn't move that wine bottle I note!! Lovely lazy day, thank you. Refusing to get dressed today, unless it stops raining, then I'll go out for a stroll.
December 26th, 2019  
