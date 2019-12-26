Flaming the Christmas Pudding

I made our Christmas puddings on Stir-Up Sunday, as it is called here in the UK, which is the last Sunday before Advent. It is steamed for 8 hours and then rewrapped in foil and baking parchment and stored somewhere dry and cool to mature.



The recipe is full of vine fruits and stout and rum and if you get it right, it is rich but light and gorgeous to eat. The traditional way to serve it is with Cognac or Rum Butter or a thick cream laced with your favourite alcohol.



When you want to eat it, you steam it again for a further 2 hours, turn it out of the bowl onto a plate, heat up a spoon with brandy on and when it burst into its characteristic blue flame, pour the flaming brandy over the pudding. It's always so much fun to watch!



And it tasted fantastic! Our traditional dessert after the roast turkey dinner on Christmas Day.



