Photo 1002
Handmade with Love
Trying on my amazing new pair of socks, hand knitted especially for me by a dear friend as a Christmas gift.
She tells me she bought the wool in Berlin and then knitted them for me back at home. What a gifted gal! I am in awe of the detail and skill and they fit beautifully and feel wonderful soft and warm.
Off to the hospital this morning to talk to a consultant about options for my Trigger Finger in my right hand, which is interfering with life daily. Let's see what he says....
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1179
photos
183
followers
69
following
274% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
27th December 2019 7:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Lovely socks ... My sister knits socks like this .. it is fascinating how the wool makes a pattern.. I have a few pairs..
December 27th, 2019
