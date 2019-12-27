Previous
Photo 1002

Handmade with Love

Trying on my amazing new pair of socks, hand knitted especially for me by a dear friend as a Christmas gift.

She tells me she bought the wool in Berlin and then knitted them for me back at home. What a gifted gal! I am in awe of the detail and skill and they fit beautifully and feel wonderful soft and warm.

Off to the hospital this morning to talk to a consultant about options for my Trigger Finger in my right hand, which is interfering with life daily. Let's see what he says....
Casablanca

julia ace
Lovely socks ... My sister knits socks like this .. it is fascinating how the wool makes a pattern.. I have a few pairs..
December 27th, 2019  
