Handmade with Love

Trying on my amazing new pair of socks, hand knitted especially for me by a dear friend as a Christmas gift.



She tells me she bought the wool in Berlin and then knitted them for me back at home. What a gifted gal! I am in awe of the detail and skill and they fit beautifully and feel wonderful soft and warm.



Off to the hospital this morning to talk to a consultant about options for my Trigger Finger in my right hand, which is interfering with life daily. Let's see what he says....