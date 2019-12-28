Previous
With a view to Summer by casablanca
Photo 1003

With a view to Summer

This chap was teaching the younger lady as they planted Summer bulbs up at the RHS Gardens at Hyde Hall in the grey Winter dim weather yesterday afternoon. Summer planting begun and the cycle continues.

Thanks for the support and encouraging thoughts over my hand yesterday. Consultant diagnosed not true Trigger Finger, although it does have the characteristic lock and twang. The pain and stiffness comes from a mix of arthritis in the finger joints plus hand flexor tenosynovitis. Basically, an inflamed and unhappy tendon in the finger plus arthritic changes in the two finger joints.

Resting the hand and trying a gel on it, but likely returning in a couple of weeks for a cortisone injection into the tendon sheath half way up the finger. Wincing at the very thought, but if it works......I get my right hand back and consequently can hold my Nikon again.

Apologies that I will be unable to write return messages for a few weeks but I will be looking. Coming up to the end of Year 3 on 31st December. Can hardly believe it!
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Casablanca

Babs ace
Love how this shot tells a story.

I do hope your trigger finger gets better soon. Mine corrected itself after a few weeks of having it in a splint and then massaging the base of the thumb.
December 28th, 2019  
Pam Knowler ace
Lovely to be thinking of next summer when we haven’t really got into winter yet. I hope you get some relief for your hand! It really is awful when it is affecting your daily life! Let’s hope the injection sorts it out! Big hug love lady let’s look forward to a healthy New Year!
December 28th, 2019  
JackieR ace
Next time I visit Braintree I may take a detour to here, looks lovely
December 28th, 2019  
Susie ace
Every picture tells a story. Sorry to hear about your hand, lets hope all will improve for you soon x
December 28th, 2019  
Monique ace
Such a lovely shot !
Good luck with your finger, hope the injection gives the desired result 💪
December 28th, 2019  
