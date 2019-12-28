With a view to Summer

This chap was teaching the younger lady as they planted Summer bulbs up at the RHS Gardens at Hyde Hall in the grey Winter dim weather yesterday afternoon. Summer planting begun and the cycle continues.



Thanks for the support and encouraging thoughts over my hand yesterday. Consultant diagnosed not true Trigger Finger, although it does have the characteristic lock and twang. The pain and stiffness comes from a mix of arthritis in the finger joints plus hand flexor tenosynovitis. Basically, an inflamed and unhappy tendon in the finger plus arthritic changes in the two finger joints.



Resting the hand and trying a gel on it, but likely returning in a couple of weeks for a cortisone injection into the tendon sheath half way up the finger. Wincing at the very thought, but if it works......I get my right hand back and consequently can hold my Nikon again.



Apologies that I will be unable to write return messages for a few weeks but I will be looking. Coming up to the end of Year 3 on 31st December. Can hardly believe it!