Marsh Flood

We took a walk yesterday at the RSPB Reserve at Rainham Marsh and quite a proportion of the pathways were under water, so we had some creative climbing along fences to do in places! Never seen those ditches so full but it is a fantastic place for wildlife. Misty on the horizon at low level too.



Saw my first ever stoat run across the path twice but couldn't photograph him, too fast!



Can't return visits while my right hand is out of action and typing only with left possible, so my apologies but I am looking at your lovely images. Hope to be back to commenting in a few weeks.