Previous
Next
Marsh Flood by casablanca
Photo 1004

Marsh Flood

We took a walk yesterday at the RSPB Reserve at Rainham Marsh and quite a proportion of the pathways were under water, so we had some creative climbing along fences to do in places! Never seen those ditches so full but it is a fantastic place for wildlife. Misty on the horizon at low level too.

Saw my first ever stoat run across the path twice but couldn't photograph him, too fast!

Can't return visits while my right hand is out of action and typing only with left possible, so my apologies but I am looking at your lovely images. Hope to be back to commenting in a few weeks.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
275% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
We could really do with all that rain
December 29th, 2019  
JackieR ace
Fabulous leading line to reflection, how lucky to see that stoat, was he in winter coat??
December 29th, 2019  
Peter H ace
Great shot. I've never been there, it must be fascinating. There are marshes on the opposite bank, too, and I haven't explored those either!!! Clearly I need to get out...
December 29th, 2019  
Pam Knowler ace
What an adventure! Exciting to see the stoat too! I’ve seen a few but they are much too quick for a photo!
December 29th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Lovely shot and leading line. Love seeing so much water 😉
December 29th, 2019  
Lee ace
Good leading line shot. I suspect flooding will be our future.
December 29th, 2019  
Monique ace
WoW, really love the mood of this shot !
December 29th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise