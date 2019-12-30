Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1005
Ponies in the Evening Sun
Tiptree Heath is an area of woodland and flat heathland and sometimes, if you are really lucky, someone is grazing some Exmoor Ponies there.
Lucky enough to spot this pair last night in the glow of the late sun. The sunset on yesterday's extras was taken here also about half an hour later.
Past the Winter Solstice now, so the sunset will move later gradually. I still find it weird to be in the dark by around 4pm!
Continued apologies for lack of commenting. Once my finger is sorted out, I should be back to normal and able to type properly and not just jab with my unfamiliar left hand at the keyboard!
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Margo
ace
Great capture
December 30th, 2019
Monique
ace
Beautiful capture
December 30th, 2019
