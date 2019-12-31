The Finale

Today I end my 3rd Year of 365. I shall continue for another year and after that may need a break, but we shall see......



Today was also another finale. We went to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this morning. Absolutely loved it! Laughed, gasped and cried and thought it a fabulous ending to a saga I have followed since my teenage years. And, of course, we had to dress for the cinema visit......



Wishing you all a super New Year celebration and look forward to sharing photography and fun with you again in 2020.



Much love, Casablanca xXx