The Finale by casablanca
Photo 1006

The Finale

Today I end my 3rd Year of 365. I shall continue for another year and after that may need a break, but we shall see......

Today was also another finale. We went to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this morning. Absolutely loved it! Laughed, gasped and cried and thought it a fabulous ending to a saga I have followed since my teenage years. And, of course, we had to dress for the cinema visit......

Wishing you all a super New Year celebration and look forward to sharing photography and fun with you again in 2020.

Much love, Casablanca xXx
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
275% complete

View this month »

Paul ace
Happy New Year! You all look splendid!
December 31st, 2019  
Michelle
Congratulations on completing your 3rd year, looking forward to your 4th year of pictures. Happy New to you and your family X
December 31st, 2019  
Peter H ace
Haha! Love the outfits. Funnily enough, I went to see it yesterday with a friend, fondly remembering the night 42 years ago when I saw the first instalment in Marble Arch odeon. I loved it, too. So did friend, who is not even a Star Wars fan. Glad to hear you'll be carrying on for the moment. I finish this 12 month stint at the end of March. I'm not sure if I'll carry on... we'll see... Happy New Year to you and yours. 😀
December 31st, 2019  
JackieR ace
I have seen two Star Wars films at the cinema, fell asleep in both!!! Glad you're staying I'd miss you lots!!!
December 31st, 2019  
