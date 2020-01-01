Sign up
Photo 1007
Three of Three
First day of my Year 4 on 365 today and I have put together a collage of three favourites from each year so far.
Images run from top to bottom:
The first three images on the left are 2017
The middle stripe is 2018
The right hand stripe is 2019
As for 2020? Let's see what the year brings........
Happy New Year, everyone!
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful collage, fabulous memories
January 1st, 2020
