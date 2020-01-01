Previous
Three of Three by casablanca
Photo 1007

Three of Three

First day of my Year 4 on 365 today and I have put together a collage of three favourites from each year so far.

Images run from top to bottom:
The first three images on the left are 2017
The middle stripe is 2018
The right hand stripe is 2019

As for 2020? Let's see what the year brings........

Happy New Year, everyone!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Kathy A ace
Wonderful collage, fabulous memories
January 1st, 2020  
