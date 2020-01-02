Street Sweeping

For the last couple of months since the Autumn leaf fall, we have noticed excessive leaves on a particular area of pavement on our route into town, which made it rather slippery. We were thinking the street sweeper machine would be along and sort it at some point, but they never came.



If it freezes or we get snow, that section would be lethal, especially to older people less steady on their feet. So we decided that we should do something about it and my boys took a couple of brooms and a shovel along the main road and swept the entire section clear on New Year's Day.



I was well proud of them! And it will make a huge difference if colder weather comes. Why not do the same if there is an issue like this outside your property or close to your home? Every little helps.