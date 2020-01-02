Previous
Street Sweeping by casablanca
Photo 1008

Street Sweeping

For the last couple of months since the Autumn leaf fall, we have noticed excessive leaves on a particular area of pavement on our route into town, which made it rather slippery. We were thinking the street sweeper machine would be along and sort it at some point, but they never came.

If it freezes or we get snow, that section would be lethal, especially to older people less steady on their feet. So we decided that we should do something about it and my boys took a couple of brooms and a shovel along the main road and swept the entire section clear on New Year's Day.

I was well proud of them! And it will make a huge difference if colder weather comes. Why not do the same if there is an issue like this outside your property or close to your home? Every little helps.
Casablanca

Pam Knowler ace
Wow what a wonderful pair you have! Such a great thing to do! I just love your boys! I am awarding them my New Years honour! Great capture!
January 2nd, 2020  
Wylie ace
well done, looks like a big job and well captured.
January 2nd, 2020  
Diana Ludwigs ace
A wonderful job well done. In Germany this could not happen. Sidewalks outside properties have to be kept clean, or you get fined 😉
January 2nd, 2020  
